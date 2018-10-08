Low voter turnout witnessed as Migori votes

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 09:50, Updated October 8th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3

Voters queuing to vote at the Migori by-elections today morning. [Photo: Courtesy]

Migori County Senate by-election kicked off Monday morning with low voter turnout being witnessed across many polling stations.

Pictures shared on social media depict short queues painting a picture of a possible voter-apathy.

Former Cabinet Minister for Energy Ochillo Ayacko is running against other four contenders among them the youthful Eddy Muok Oketch.

Oketch is on Federal Party of Kenya, the same party that took sitting area governor Okoth Obado to leadership in 2013. He is viewed as a fierce contender against Ochillo, who runs in ODM ticket.

With scanty numbers of people streaming in to cast their votes, officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are however optimistic that the turnout will improve by day.

The IEBC has promised a credible poll, assuring the candidates and voters that the will of the people will prevail. A post on its twitter handle states:

"Each of the poll officials (POs and DPOs), who will conduct the Oct. 8th By-elections in Migori County (Senate) and Central Sakwa (CAW- Bondo, Siaya), took an oath today to maintain the secrecy of the ballot."

The Senate seat was left vacant after the demise of veteran radio journalist Ben Oluoch Okello, who died in June 2018.

The numbers

According to the figures posted on IEBC website, the county has 388,633 registered voters and 826 polling stations.

In August 2017 General Elections, the late Ben Olouch Okello clinched the Senatorial seat with a total 68,194 votes.

The by-election comes at a time where area governor Okoth Obado is being detained in connection with the murder of pregnant Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Obado, who is a murder suspect in the case will be taken to court today where he will be appealing for his release on bail.

Amidst bashing by local leaders after he was adversely mentioned in the murder of the student, whose body was found dumped in Kodera forest, some of his supporters have stood with him.

Same supporters have thrown their weight behind Mr Oketch, who is touted at a main challenger for Ochillo Ayacko a darling of former premier Raila Odinga.

They believe that their leader is innocent and that it is only a matter of time and he will be vindicated.

