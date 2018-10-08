Court orders for MP’s wife to pay officer she knocked

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 7th 2018 at 21:29 GMT +3

Violet Nzisa, wife of Nakuru East MP David Gikaria.

A court has ordered Violet Nzisa, wife of Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, to comply with the court order requiring her to pay Sh100,000 monthly to a police officer she hit with a car.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Liz Gicheha last week, Nzisa, through her lawyer, told the court she had already paid Martha Onganga, the victim, half of the amount and asked for one week to complete payment.

Onganga’s lawyer told the court they had received the Sh50,000 but said there was no consultation before the payment was made.

“On October 1 we received Sh40,000 and then on October 4 we received Sh10,000,” said lawyer Owen Magata.

He said Nzisa (right) and her lawyer were in breach of the court orders.

“Since September 29 we never heard from the advocate nor the accused. They only sent the money through M-pesa two days later. That is a breach of the orders she was handed,” said Magata

“The accused is to pay the remaining Sh50,000 by next week, failure to which a warrant of arrest will be issued,” ordered Gicheha.

Nzisa asked the court to extend the bond terms to next week.

“We do not want to look as though we are bent on having the accused arrested and so we will concede and agree with their request,” said Magata for the complainant.

“The bond is hereby extended to Thursday next week to allow for the payment to be concluded,” ruled Gicheha.

Nzisa appeared in court last week after she was charged with contempt for failing to pay Onganga Sh738,721 compensation.

Ms Onganga is a police officer attached to Central Police Station in Nakuru.

The officer was on her way to Kaptembwo Police Station on a motorcycle when she was hit by Nzisa.

“I sustained a spinal injury and was admitted to Kijabe Hospital for five months. I instituted the suit and the court ruled in my favour. I am yet to receive the money,” Onganga said at the court last week.