Man seeks court's help to have ex-lover recognise him as father of their child

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 7th 2018 at 21:21 GMT +3

A man has gone to court seeking orders compelling his ex-fiancée to recognise him as the father of their child.

In the case filed before High Court judge Chacha Mwita, the man, known as LO, wants his former girlfriend, known as ER, ordered to enter his name on the three-year-old’s birth certificate and baptismal card.

ALSO READ: There’s heavy price to pay for being in love with a bad boy

LO argues that he has a right as a father to be allowed to take care of the child.

He is relying on a 2014 judgement by Justice Mumbi Ngugi that spelt out that men who had children out of wedlock should have their names on the birth certificates even without being consulted.

LO told the court that he met ER in 2007 and their love blossomed. They dated for eight years before getting engaged.

Love soured

But in 2015, just as they were about to get married, their love soured – something both parties are in agreement about. They also blame each other for the break-up.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

LO claims his former lover, together with her family, were the reason why he cancelled the wedding at the last hour.

“The relationship was destined for marriage on or about September 12, 2015, save that the said intention did not come to pass principally on account of your incomprehensible, unbecoming conduct, and on the part of your immediate family. Consequently, I was forced to cancel the envisaged marriage.”

But in her reply, ER said LO was the reason why the two did not get married. She now wants him to move on and forget about her.

ALSO READ: Alarm as love triangles turn toxic

“Nevertheless, since your client has raised the issue of that past relationship, our client wishes to state that your client was fully responsible for the breakdown of the relationship and he is fully aware of that fact. However, since neither our client nor yours is interested in resuming the relationship, our client advises that yours should leave the matter to rest and move on,” said the woman’s lawyer.

The man also claims he does not know the minor’s name because the mother has refused to disclose it. He is demanding to be given a birth certificate so that he can insure the child.

Reads mischief

ER however reads mischief in the request and argues that LO was neither interested in her pregnancy nor did he inquire about her welfare.

“It is a well-known fact – at least to everyone worthy of the title parent – that pregnancy presents many challenges and comes with extra demands to the expectant mother. He was even told the baby’s name, which he has chosen not to believe. There is further demonstration that your client is not the responsible parent he would want people to believe he is.”

But LO disputes the allegations.

Former fiancé

ALSO READ: How many friends do you have?

ER also claims that the issues between them had to do with her family and work. She says her former fiancé was bitter about her family and her independence.

“Your client has always not been comfortable with her being an independent woman, in stable employment and capable of providing for herself. She is aware that if you had power, you would do all within your means to render her jobless,” read ER’s reply.

When the lawyers representing the two appeared before Justice Mwita on Wednesday, he ordered that they should try and mediate the issue and return after two weeks.

“You do not use the child to settle your scores. The court has to consider the best interests of the child first. Go sit and discuss the issues and try to resolve them. Come back after 14 days,” the judge directed.