survey
Sex worker held over disappearance of tourist Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Western

Governor Ojaamong orders MCAs to refund Sh7 million meant for allowances

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 15:00, Updated October 7th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3
Governor Sospeter Ojaamong
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has asked MCAs to refund over Sh7 million they received last week before a five-day retreat in Kisumu that aborted.

Mr Ojaamong had called for a meeting with the ward representatives at Tom Mboya Labour College to discuss the county integrated development plan, the supplementary budget, universal health care, revenue collection and implementation of key projects in the county.

ALSO READ: Scramble for majority leader divides MCAs and ODM officials

However, the meeting ended abruptly on the first day when the MCAs walked out, protesting at the scrapping of the ward development fund and the banning of new ward projects.

“How will the money be accounted for because it is in public domain and Controller of Budget knows very well that the meeting aborted and everyone left for home,” said Ojaamong.

Ojaamong has disclosed that he and members of his executive had already returned the money they had been given before they left for the meeting with MCAs last Wednesday.

“The meeting was aimed at discussing thing that will benefit members of public but MCAs decided to walk out in protest, there is every reason to demand refund of the money to the county treasury and be used in other development projects,” said Ojaamong.

The Standard established that each MCA pocketed Sh14, 000 as per diem for five days. Ojaamong and MCAs have been at loggerheads since the governor announced that there will be no Ward Fund, new projects should not be launched and the outstanding Sh1.3billion is settled.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The MCAs are reportedly planning to have a special meeting on Tuesday.  Move to freeze new projects has not gone down with elected MCAs.

Nambale Township MCA Mwajuma Toloi said it was unfair for the governor to freeze new projects now. “It is wrong for the executive to ban launch of new projects when our electorate are demanding a lot from us in terms of developments,” said Ms Toloi.

“We want implementation status of every project to know how much was allocated for the project and at the time it stalled, how much had been paid to the contractor,” said Toloi.

ALSO READ: Ojaamong row with ward reps escalates

A nominated MCA said, “It is a matter of do or die for the elected MCAs. Once the governor said that projects worth Sh25million will be carried out in every ward, they started receiving some commission from the contractors so the ban on new projects caught them flatfooted that is why they are angry.”

RELATED TOPICS:
MCAs
Governor Sospeter Ojaamong

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Assembly adjourned due to leadership row

Assembly adjourned due to leadership row

Nandi MCAs skip senate sitting

Nandi MCAs skip senate sitting

MCAs pass motion to get mounted screens for public viewing

MCAs pass motion to get mounted screens for public viewing

Court quashes petition to stop officials’ ouster

Court quashes petition to stop officials’ ouster




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited