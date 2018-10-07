survey
Trouble for brothel equipped with sex dolls

By Reuters | Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 11:07, Updated October 7th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3

Houston City Council on Wednesday prevented what was billed as the first brothel in the US equipped with sex dolls from opening in the Texas city, altering a local ordinance to block the business and any others like it.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Toronto-based KinkySdollS had planned to open a Houston location, where customers could both buy “adult love dolls” and rent them for use in private rooms.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters after that the vote amounted to a modification of an existing city ordinance and was not targeted at any specific business.

