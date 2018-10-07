One year in office, new governors struggling to make an impact

| Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 09:57, Updated October 7th 2018 at 10:02 GMT +3

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso. [File, Standard]

In summary Second term governors seek to cement legacy as first timers lay out agenda

Governors upbeat despite Treasury cutting county allocations by Sh9 billion.

Governors have completed their first year in office without much impact in terms of development.

The county chiefs have faced challenges ranging from delays in preparation of their annual budgets to lack of funds to carry out various development projects.

ALSO READ: Being stuck in a wheelchair was indeed a blessing

Matters have been complicated by the decision of the National Treasury to reduce allocations to counties by Sh9 billion.

Those serving their first terms have been quick to initiate new projects at the expense of old ones while their counterparts in their second terms have put much effort on cementing their legacies.

Unlike their predecessors who had challenges of setting up offices and government structures in the devolved units, new governors in Nakuru, Bomet and Nyandarua counties are more focused on projects that would make their presence felt.

They have put emphasis on increasing local revenue collection, initiated new projects in the health and agriculture sectors and focused their agenda on rehabilitation and construction of roads.

A number of them, especially those in the south rift region, have sought professional help in drafting their development agenda.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

In Nakuru County, Governor Lee Kinyanjui started by streamlining the workforce through a staff audit that exposed 23 ghost workers who were costing taxpayers Sh23 million annually.

Mr Kinyanjui then focused his energy on getting a workforce with the right skills and attitude to enable him deliver on his agenda. Nine of his 10 CECs have post graduate degrees and vast experience in various fields.

Revenue collection

ALSO READ: Mourinho reveals what he said at half-time to Man Utd players that helped them win

He then turned attention to revenue collection. When he took over, county revenue collection had gone down. But in June, the county had collected Sh2.28 billion in the 2017/18 financial year, up from Sh1.96 billion in 2016/17 despite depressed economic activity caused by the long electioneering period.

Kinyanjui credits the Sh320 million boost to sealing of revenue loopholes. “We want to reduce dependence on National Treasury disbursements through creation of a robust revenue base,” he said.

His administration has also embarked on a cleaning exercise that has seen the rehabilitation of the Gioto dumpsite that was once an eyesore along the Nakuru-Kabarak road.

He negotiated Sh3 billion partnership to improve water distribution in Naivasha and Nakuru town and its environs.

His administration is also credited for the revival of the collapsed pyrethrum sector and introduction of avacado productions and farming of Macadamia in parts of the county.

A Sh500 million mother and child healthcare centre will be inaugurated on October 17 by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

In Nyandarua County, Governor Francis Kimemia has begun his agenda in earnest.

ALSO READ: LOVE DOCTOR

Since he took over, Mr Kimemia’s administration has graveled an estimated 1,000 kilometres of road - making it easier for farmers to transport their goods to the market.

Some of these roads had been destroyed by heavy rains that rocked the area earlier this year.

“Farmers could not deliver their farm produce to the market and hence we had to seek a solution,” Kimemia said.

He has also set aside funds for 64 boreholes in a joint project with the national government. “We are targeting the dry areas of the county,” he said.

Roads agenda

The county government has also supplied drugs worth Sh121 million to all health facilities in the region.

In Narok, Governor Samuel Tunai has focused his legacy on improving roads. Tunai purchased road-construction machines worth Sh600 million.

In Bomet County, Governor Joyce Laboso has identified roads, education, agriculture and health as key pillars of her development agenda.

After assuming office more than one year ago, Ms Laboso’s administration says they have improved more than 150 kilometres of road networks across the county.

ALSO READ: Mururi directs Vihiga to reap points in KPL action

Laboso also says she has recruited more than 300 health workers.