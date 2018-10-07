Referendum debate hots up as key rival politicians close ranks

| Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 6th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3

From Left: Governor Muthomi Njuki, Deputy President William Ruto and Woman Rep Beatrice Nkatha in Tharaka Nithi. [DPPS]

It is no longer a question of if but when a constitutional referendum will be held after top political leaders closed ranks to endorse the idea amid differences on contentious issues.

Yesterday, the plebiscite push- believed to be the baby of NASA leader Raila Odinga - gained momentum after Deputy President William Ruto jumped on the bandwagon through measured public statements.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi asked leaders to let citizens to decide the issues for constitutional amendment.

Arguably considered the last man standing in the way of the drive, Ruto weighed in at a political event in Meru, partially endorsing the calls for plebiscite but throwing a jab at the man who appears to have run away with it - Raila.

“We have no problem with the referendum but we have a problem with those lying to Kenyans that they agreed about having it during the handshake which is not true,” he said in his measured support for the plebiscite.

Ruto said as much as he supported calls for the referendum, he would not agree to be pulled into endless discussions about it because he was busy implementing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda. “There are those who are for the reduction of the burden from the people (Punguza Mzigo) and those who are for creation of political positions, let them sit and agree on the issues that need to thrashed out then come to us,” Mr Ruto said.

Many challenges

Raila has been the strongest proponent of the referendum fashioning it as part of the “handshake” which Ruto is not party to. The DP’s sudden embrace of the idea may have muddied the political waters of what was shaping up as a vicious rivalry.

In a statement to the newsrooms, Gideon called on leaders to create a good environment for sober, informed debate to make Wanjiku choose wisely what she wants to inform the referendum.

“The referendum is inevitable due to the many challenges the country is faced with. Let Wanjiku decide for herself what needs to be tinkered with to improve how she is governed by the leaders she has chosen or will choose in the future,” he said.

The senator’s sentiments echoed those of Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who spoke during the ordination of Rev Samuel Kairu of Covenant Worship Church in Ruai.

“This time I am calling on all of us, to make sure through the Building of Bridges Initiative we come up with a document which will address these issues which are afflicting us, incredibly high wage bills from the county levels to the presidency,” Kalonzo said.

Ruto turn-around caused a sensation with some terming it a political masterstroke. On Friday, Raila maintained that there was no turning back in the bid to give the country stability.

“The push for a referendum is real and inevitable. Those working to scuttle the process are living in denial. It’s like the croaking of a frog that will not stop the cow from drinking water,” the former prime minister said in an apparent reference to Ruto.

He added: “I am actually surprised that some people are opposed to constitutional changes. We must hold a referendum to seek people’s views on the quest to change the Constitution.”

“DP’s move will force the ODM leader to the political drawing board if he was hoping that in opposing the referendum there would be capital over the matter,” said political analyst Dismas Mokua. Though Raila’s push is the latest and the most talked about, in the recent days, there has been a robust debate for referendum to change the eight year-old law. Already five MPs have made petitions to Parliament on constitutional amendments. Proposals to change the law have also been made by clerics and civil society.

Wage bill

In February, Tiaty MP William Kamket presented to the House a proposal for creating the position of an executive PM as head of Government, and a seven-year presidential term. Soy MP Caleb Kositany also wants the Senate as well the positions of nominated MPs and MCAs scrapped to address the ballooning wage bill.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa presented to the clerk of the National Assembly a petition that seeks to change the election date. The Bill proposes moving the General Election from the second Tuesday of August every fifth year to the third Monday of December.

Other proposals by West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka and his Ndia colleague George Kariuki seek to reduce the number of Cabinet Secretaries from the maximum of 22 to 12, and counties from 47 to 12. Mr Kariuki has written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi seeking fewer counties that will be headed by a provincial governor. Mr Mogaka on his part is proposing a reduction of ministries to a maximum 22, saying this will reduce the public wage bill through a lean Executive.

On September 13, a group of clerics, civil society, youth, women, business community and trade unions under the National Dialogue Conference (NDC 1) made radical proposals. Ufungamano II group proposed the abolition of provincial administration and introduction of the Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers as a way out of Kenya’s problems.

They proposed reduction of the number of MPs and a dignified office of the Opposition by enabling the runners up in the presidential election to serve as the Leader of Official Opposition in the National Assembly while the running mate becomes the leader of Official Opposition in the Senate.

Also in the fray is Dr Ekuru Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance party which has so far collected over 519,000 signatures from registered voters to trigger a referendum through a popular initiative which requires one million signatures. Aukot wants the number of MPs reduced to 194, down from 416 members in the National Assembly and Senate.

But another group of clerics under the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya led by chairman Mark Kariuki insisted that there must be an audit of the Constitution before going for a referendum. Speaking in Alego-Usonga yesterday, leaders said only a referendum will help address some of the teething challenges facing the taxpayer. “A referendum done in the interest of Wanjiku will be good for this country. The economic burden is already too high, made worse by the public wage bill,” former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga said.

National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs chair William Cheptumo noted that according to the Constitution, the amendments can only be triggered under Article 256 by parliamentary initiative or 257 through a popular initiative signed by at least one million registered voters. Yesterday, IEBC communications manager Andrew Limo said that the agency was ready for the referendum.

