CS Joe Mucheru at the launch of direct flights to Nyeri- Photos

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 17:37, Updated October 6th 2018 at 18:00 GMT +3

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga inspects the aircraft after landing at Nyaribo Airstrip in Nyeri on October 6, 2018. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Nyeri County on Saturday had its first commercial direct flight from Nairobi County. Arriving on the Beechcraft King Air (BE 200) were ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri were among passengers who traveled on the maiden flight which landed at Nyaribo Airstrip. CS Joe Mucheru, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri were among passengers who traveled on the maiden flight. [Kibata Kihu, Standard] ALSO READ: Kenya to host International Open Data Conference in 2020

The flight flew in from Wilson Airport in Nairobi and the journey only took 25 minutes. Governor Mutahi Kahiga welcomed the passengers on the tarmac and noted that the direct flights would open up Nyeri for great business opportunities.

Residents witness the first commercial light passengers air craft at Nyaribo Airstrip in Nyeri on October 6, 2018. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

“This will open up new opportunities in the transport, trade and tourism sectors. The flights will also save the three hours which people use in travelling to Nairobi on road,” Kahiga noted.

The flights, Kahiga stated would strengthen the business link between Nyeri and Nairobi and offer tourists and business a shorter ride to Nyeri County.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.