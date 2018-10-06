Sex worker, 21 held over disappearance of South African

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 12:37, Updated October 6th 2018 at 12:43 GMT +3

The court has ordered police to continue holding a commercial sex worker behind the mysterious disappearance of a South African National.

The foreigner is said to have gone missing just few hours after he arrived in the country.

Sharon Mmbone Jumba, 21 is said to have eloped with Allan Brooks on the night of September 28 at a club within Kakamega Central Business District (CBD).

In a sworn affidavit, Detective Samuel Kamiti told court that the suspect was seen booking a room but moments later, she returned at the pub without her client.

The two were in a drinking spree at the pub when they left and booked a room in a separate joint.

Upon her return, the owner of the bar inquired the whereabouts of the customer but she could not explain where she had left him making him report to the police.

“The suspect herein is the last person to be seen with the complainant. Efforts to trace his whereabouts whether dead or arrive have been unsuccessful thus we pray for more days to conclude our investigations,” said the investigating officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The complainant is said to have jetted into the country on the material day through Kisumu International Airport and his return ticket indicated that he was to return to his country on September 29.

The investigating officer said they are yet to prefer any charge against the suspect until they are able to find the complainant.

“It is within the interests of justice that the suspect be held by the police to help unfold the mystery. She shall not suffer any prejudice and therefore we pray for more time,” said Detective Kamiti.

The officers speculate that Brooks was robbed of his valuables saying that even his mobile phone is switched off.

The incident is said perceived to cause a diplomatic spat between the two countries making the officers work round the clock to unravel the mystery.

Kakamega Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit allowed the application to allow police conclude their investigations.

The matter will be mentioned on October 15.