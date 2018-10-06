America’s first lady Melania leaves Kenya for Egypt

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 10:02, Updated October 6th 2018 at 10:11 GMT +3

Melania Trump waves as she boards her military airplane prior to departing from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, October 6, 2018. [Saul Loeb, AFP]

US First Lady Melania Trump wrapped up her visit to Kenya on Saturday morning after spending two nights in Nairobi, the longest stay in one country during her maiden solo tour of four African countries.

The plane carrying the US First Lady departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 8am and was seen off by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Melania Trump with First Lady of Kenya Margaret Kenyatta at JKIA before he departure. [Saul Loeb, AFP]

The US First Lady heads to Egypt on the final leg of her African tour after a packed Friday schedule that saw her visit State House Nairobi for talks with her host First Lady Margaret Kenyatta among other engagements in Nairobi.

The State House meeting focused on matters of health especially the welfare of mothers and children, a subject that is close to the hearts of the two First Ladies.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is the patron of the transformative Beyond Zero initiative while US First Lady Melania Trump is the founder and promoter of the “Be Best” initiative designed to improve the welfare of children. Melania Trump gets out of her SUV before boarding her military airplane prior to departing from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport [Saul Loeb, AFP]

During their discussions at State House, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta gave the US First Lady a copy of Beyond Zero’s strategic framework for 2018-2022 which she launched earlier in the year.

