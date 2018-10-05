Muthama issues new ultimatum to Kalonzo, opposes Raila's referendum

| Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 18:24, Updated October 5th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3

Former Machakos County Senator Johnston Muthama speaks during the burial of the late Philip Ngaile at Kangundo, Machakos County on October 3, 2018. Mr. Muthama told Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to wake up from political slumber. [Photo: John Muia, Standard]

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has taken on Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing him of being in ‘a deep political slumber.’

Mr Muthama claimed the former Vice President had taken ‘the back seat’ in the country’s political affairs and issued a 14-day ultimatum for him to activate his troops and stamp authority.

The former senator said it was wrong for Kalonzo to sit pretty as other political figures continue to flex their muscles and mobilise support ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Muthama accused Kamba leaders of misleading the Wiper party leader by declaring support for him yet they were only touring the region.

“I am giving Kalonzo 14 days to mobilise elected leaders in Ukambani to traverse the country and sell him as a presidential candidate. It is unfortunate that none of the elected leaders have taken such initiative. They have just been moving around in local villages saying Kalonzo will be president,” Muthama told mourners at a funeral in Kangundo, Machakos County.

Muthama opposed calls for the referendum and said ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo should have taken a firm stand against the imposition of 8 per cent tax on fuel.

The former Machakos Senator had volunteered to revive National Super Alliance, in which he was to meet Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula. Wetang'ula has been wroth with ODM leader Odinga after the events of the handshake, which were followed by changes in leadership at the Senate where Siaya's James Orengo replaced him as the minority leader.

Four NASA principals-Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) have since stopped championing for coalition’s course.

Tension pitting Odinga against his other co-principals have been attributed to his reconciliation with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the handshake.

