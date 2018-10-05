Hospital in a spot for high charges

| Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

M.P. Shah Chairman Manoj Shah(L) with his Vice Dr.Manilal Dothia(R) when they appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee at Continental House, Nairobi on Thursday 04/10/18 following a petition on alleged fraudulent medical bill for the late Matilda Anyango by M.P. Shah. [Photo: Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The management of MP Shah Hospital has been criticised for charging patients exorbitant fees.

The National Assembly Health Committee is now mulling a review of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) fees guidelines to cushion the poor from high cost of treatment.

Appearing before the committee yesterday, the hospital’s management had a hard time explaining why a patient who died less than 12 hours after admission was charged Sh890,865.

The MP Shah Hospital chairman, Manoj Shah, and chief operating officer, Toseef Din, were hard-pressed to explain why the hospital charged each item under a surgical operation running into thousands of shillings.

Ms Din told the committee that the fees were within the provisions of the practitioners’ guidelines issued by KMPDB.

Committee Chairperson Sabina Chege said the charges were well beyond the reach of the majority of Kenyans, adding that the hospital must take into account the fact that very few Kenyans could afford the costs.

“Do you think that is affordable to majority Kenyans?” Ms Chege posed adding; “the provision of health services in the country is critical, but it has been left to the rich and those with insurance.”

The matter came up before the committee after the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) Secretary General Stephen Mutoro petitioned the National Assembly to investigate the medical bill for Matilda Anyango, who died at the hospital within 24 hours of admission.

Cofek officials had earlier walked out of the committee, protesting that the committee was hostile to them.

Dadaab MP Mohamed Duale, a medical doctor, said the charges were too high and criticised the hospital for charging for every item and every procedure.

“I don’t find it reasonable to charge such an amount for the short duration the patient was in the hospital. The guidelines may have not been used well,” said Dr Duale.

Professional negligence

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua pressed the management to prove that it was not a case of professional negligence that led to Ms Anyango's death.

However, Mr Shah said the hospital had an obligation to ensure high quality service to patients. The MPs said they wondered why a surgeon would be paid Sh300,000 for a life he did not save. Anyango's body was detained for 14 days, with a daily mortuary fee of Sh2,100, as her family could not pay the bill.