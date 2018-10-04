survey
Githunguri MP accused of battering his wife

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 17:40, Updated October 4th 2018 at 18:14 GMT +3

Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago addressing Kambaa town residents recently.The MP is being accused by his wife of assault.He has also in return reported his wife to the police of assaulting him. [PHOTO: KAMAU MAICHUHIE/STANDARD].

Police are investigating claims that Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago assaulted his wife.

Emily Wanjiku is nursing injuries that she claims were inflicted by her husband. Ms Wanjiku claimed the first time MP assaulted her in their home near Kiambu town on the night of September 26.

She reported the matter the following day at Kiambu Police Station under OB number 05/27/09/18.

According to a police reports, Wanjiku reported that at around midnight on September 26, they had a quarrel, which escalated into a fight after which her husband allegedly attacked her with an iron box.

Kiambu police boss Patrick Kiprop said they had received the assault claims at the police station but added that the lawmaker had also reported that he was assaulted by his wife.

He termed the matter a complicated family dispute and referred us to Kiambu DCIO Paul Wambugu.

Mr Wambugu confirmed that both Mr Kago and his wife had reported being assaulted. The MP's report is under OB numbers 45/27/09/18 and 50/27/10/18.

“This is a domestic issue but we are treating it as purely criminal since no one is supposed to assault any person. We will get to the bottom of the matter since both of them have injuries. We will then decide whether we will charge one or both of them,” he said.

