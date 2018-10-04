Defence CS Omamo joins soldiers at military camp as Prince William winds up Africa tour

| Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 16:50, Updated October 4th 2018 at 17:19 GMT +3

Defence CS Raychelle Omamo when she joined soldiers at the British Army training base in Laikipia on Sunday. [Photo: Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has gone ballistic.

On Sunday she joined soldiers at the British Army Training Unit Kenya in Laikipia for a photo shooting session.

Omamo was in the company of Prince William, a soldier, who was on an African tour.

The Duke of Cambridge also visited Namibia and neighbouring Tanzania.

William was joined by Omamo, local politicians from Laikipia and Samburu as well as Nic Hailey, the UK High Commissioner who received him.

Local media reports indicated that only invited leaders were given access to the camp. The majority had to leave their personal security.

Among the politicians present was Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, who described Prince William as a wildlife crusader and a champion for conservation.

The Duke’s trip to Kenya, one of the three countries listed on his African tour, stamped the long-standing relationship Kenya has had with the UK.

In July, Omamo visited the UK and paid a courtesy call to Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson and Minister of State for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster.

Lancaster was reported as saying: “The UK is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Kenya on multiple fronts as its regional partner of choice. Our troops train on Kenyan soil, it is the hub of the British Peace Support Team for Africa.”

He continued, “We are working more closely than ever, alongside the African Union, to help build security and stability in Somalia and the wider region.”

The September 30 trip by Prince William to the British Army Training Unit Kenya camp was the second in three years.

In military uniform, Prince William interacted with the close to 10,000 British soldiers training at Olmaisor in Sossian and Ol Daiga. The arid countryside is said to be ideal for training.

BATUK injects approximately Sh2 billion annually into Nanyuki revenue.

The military also oversees other projects such as employing residents, building roads and sponsoring children’s education. ?

