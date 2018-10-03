survey
42 doctors trained on combating cancer and neurological disorder Next Story
Governor Obado not on VIP treatment, says Prison boss Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

DPP Noordin Haji’s order for probe on Kabura affidavit stirs panic

By The Grapevine | Published Wed, October 3rd 2018 at 08:19, Updated October 3rd 2018 at 12:52 GMT +3
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji's order to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) to probe  Josephine Kabura affidavit in what could re-open investigations into the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has sent a senior government official into panic.

The man who was recently appointed to senior position after losing in the last year's poll, is said to have played a key role in what turned out as one of the major corruption scandals in the recent time.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ offices a den of graft, EACC audit says

The man has been cited by senior officers in the youth service for having influenced tendering process in the service.

The Grapevine has learnt that the man influenced the changing of some of the tenders running into millions from open process to a restricted tendering.

RELATED TOPICS:
Noordin Haji
EACC
Josephine Kabura
National Youth Service
NYS

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

EACC Report: Interior Ministry most corrupt

EACC Report: Interior Ministry most corrupt

Death threats will not stop me – DPP Haji

Death threats will not stop me – DPP Haji

CBK governor warns banks against graft activities

CBK governor warns banks against graft activities

EACC introduces Bible study Guide in bid to fight corruption

EACC introduces Bible study Guide in bid to fight corruption




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited