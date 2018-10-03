DPP Noordin Haji’s order for probe on Kabura affidavit stirs panic

| Published Wed, October 3rd 2018 at 08:19, Updated October 3rd 2018 at 12:52 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji's order to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) to probe Josephine Kabura affidavit in what could re-open investigations into the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has sent a senior government official into panic.

The man who was recently appointed to senior position after losing in the last year's poll, is said to have played a key role in what turned out as one of the major corruption scandals in the recent time.

The man has been cited by senior officers in the youth service for having influenced tendering process in the service.

The Grapevine has learnt that the man influenced the changing of some of the tenders running into millions from open process to a restricted tendering.