Opinions differ on why Ruto renewed attacks on Raila

| Published Wed, October 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 2nd 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

ODM women league responds to deputy president Wiliam Ruto's utterances on 2nd October 2018 at Orange House. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

In summary Critics say DP is increasingly becoming uneasy over handshake as Opposition leader is beginning to even win his allies some slots in Government.

DP's camp had wanted NASA leader to keep to his belligerent style of politics

Several politicians have attributed Deputy President William Ruto's renewed attack on Opposition leader Raila Odinga to frustration that the former prime minister is using his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to repackage himself as his credible opponent in the 2022 presidential election.

They argue that Ruto is increasingly becoming uneasy about Raila's recent role following his truce with Uhuru that is beginning to even win his allies some slots in the Government.

Ruto's critics argue that the DP's camp had wanted Raila to keep to his belligerent style of politics, which it had hoped Ruto would exploit in the race to succeed Uhuru. But they are frustrated by his strategy to make peace with his bitter rival and that this could endear him to regions that have traditionally shunned his confrontational brand of politics.

The strategy by Raila's allies to portray Ruto as being behind the onslaught against the Government's push for new taxes in Parliament has been interpreted by Ruto's supporters as an attempt by the ODM wing to project itself as serving the interests of Uhuru and his legacy more than his own partner in the ruling party.

Recent appointments

Insiders claim the DP’s outburst about Raila may have been further provoked by recent appointments to State parastatals in which the ODM leader’s allies ‘replaced’ those nominated from Ruto’s side.

“A former minister and one aide of the DP spent days compiling a list of loyalists to be gazetted as board members but instead when the names came out, Raila’s picks and those from Uhuru’s side dominated. The DP is very disappointed,” the insider said.

Outside the parastatals, there are also indications that the impending retirement of Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and the lobbying to replace him has created friction.

State House officials are said to have earmarked a certain intelligence official, a nomination seen as a reward to Raila, to take over from Boinnet when he exits in December, much to the chagrin of Ruto’s camp.

Ruto on Sunday in Voi sensationally claimed that Raila was scheming to chase him out of the Jubilee coalition, the way he threw him out of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Ruto vowed to stay put in Jubilee and promised to continue criss-crossing the country to launch and inspect Government projects.

Several politicians have varied views on the matter, with some backing Ruto while others have dismissed his utterances, terming them diversionary and meant to seek public sympathy.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen supported Ruto’s sentiments, saying those opposed to the DP were playing politics of deceit.

“The DP was calling out those who are exercising politics of deceit and conmanship. Although he didn’t mention names, I am glad they identified themselves,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa backed Mr Murkomen. “Raila is out to use the handshake to derail the Big Four agenda and kill Jubilee,” he claimed.

But other politicians described Ruto as a man who has panicked because of the March 9 unity deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila that ended hostilities following the disputed presidential election.

They claimed he might be plotting to bolt out of Jubilee and using Raila as a scapegoat.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed called Ruto "a party-hopper" who should blame himself, not Raila, for his affinity to join and leave parties.

“Ruto was an official of the Kenya African National Union. Similarly, he held key positions in ODM and United Republican Party. He quit the parties and joined Jubilee. He is scheming to leave Jubilee for parties that have been formed by his allies in Rift Valley,” Junet claimed.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior argued that Ruto could be scared of the handshake.

“The recent exchanges reveal the jitters of the handshake. The 2022 elections are at stake but Jubilee appears like a divided house. It is the first time since March that the DP has been direct in his attack. Now that gloves are off, a lot more is on the cards in the coming days,” Mr Kilonzo said.

Harsh critic

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, a harsh critic of Ruto, claimed the DP’s outbursts were meant to show the public that Uhuru made a mistake in pursuing peace with Raila.

“Ruto is intent on portraying Uhuru as not knowing what he is doing. His outbursts are meant to undermine Uhuru as a President by showing that he made a wrong decision,” Mr Ngunjiri said. He said those pushing this argument were those around Ruto who believed they were the key drivers of the Ruto 2022 campaign and believed Uhuru had made their work harder by making peace with Raila.

A National Super Alliance strategist who wished not to be named said Ruto was worried about Raila’s candidature for the presidency in 2022.

“ODM has said Raila will be on the ballot in 2022. This has unsettled Ruto. He knows Raila is his only credible challenger. What complicates the equation is if the President backs Raila. The only two politicians in Kenya who command fanatical following are Uhuru and Raila. The rest have a mountain to climb to chart their own territories,” the strategist said.

The two ODM deputy party leaders, Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, dismissed Ruto, saying his attack on Raila was baffling.

“Ruto should apologise to Kenyans and Raila over his remarks. Raila is a statesman, a respected elder who has played a major role in the country’s democracy and beyond our borders. He deserves respect,” Mr Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega governor, said.

He urged Ruto to respect other leaders if he expected others to respect him. “It is unfortunate that Ruto is accusing Raila of hypocrisy, conmanship and confusion. This shouldn’t be coming from a DP. He should respect his office,” he said.

Joho accused Ruto of indulging in politics at the expense of working closely with Uhuru and the Opposition to develop the country.

Ngunjiri said the Ruto camp was frustrated because its schemes were not working.

“And right now, the perception is that Ruto is corrupt. He is contributing millions of shillings every weekend, which doesn’t correlate with his income. So, rather than prove he is not corrupt, he has chosen to fight against the war on corruption,” Ngunjiri claimed.