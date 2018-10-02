Governor Obado not receiving special treatment, says Prison boss

| Published Tue, October 2nd 2018 at 12:24, Updated October 2nd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3

Governor Obado not receiving VIP treatment, says Prison boss (Courtesy)

Prison Commissioner General Isaiah Osugo has denied reports that murder suspect Migori Governor Okoth Obado is receiving preferential treatment at Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The commissioner, in a statement to newsroom on Monday, said Governor Obado, who is being held over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, is accorded equal treatment as any other inmate awaiting trial.

Mr Osugo said that Governor Obado was given a prison number as every inmate upon admission and issued prison uniforms.

"Hon. Obado was issued with prison requirements including uniforms for Capital Offenders as required by the Prison Rules and Regulations," added Mr Osugo.

He emphasised that Obado only puts on home clothes when making court appearances like other suspects.

"During production to court, Hon. Obado like other awaiting inmates is allowed to put on his home clothes and when back to custody put on prison uniforms as is the procedure for inmates awaiting trial," he said.

The Prison boss also said Obado was placed in a cell block for capital offenders and his visits are regulated in accordance with the prison regulations.

"We wish to state categorically that Hon. Obado has not been given any preferential treatment in terms of accommodation, clothing, feeding and visits which are all regulated in accordance to Prisons and Regulations," said Mr. Osugo.

A newspaper had earlier reported that Governor Obado was being given VIP treatment. He was reportedly taking food of his choice and entertaining visitors other than his family and lawyers while in custody.

The reports further indicated Obado has access to his own toilet, a television set to flip channels of his choice and newspapers. He was also reported to be using his smartphone to communicate outside.

However, on Monday the paper reported Obado had been moved from a “VIP section” to a block where suspects charged with capital offences are held at Nairobi’s Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi controversially suggested on a local TV station on Friday that the law ought to be reviewed to allow the well-heeled to be remanded in high-standard detention facilities.

"Some Police Stations have better facilities than others such as Kileleshwa. I am sure Obado is not having a good time at Industrial Area.

"I think VIPs should get better treatment as remandees owing to their status in society," the MP said.

He received backlash from the public who insisted prison guidelines should be followed equally as no one is above the law.

The Migori governor is waiting for his bail ruling which is expected on October 8, 2018.