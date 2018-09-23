Overtaxing poor Kenyans will be end of Jubilee, Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny warns

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 10:56, Updated September 23rd 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny. [File, Standard]

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has warned that the Jubilee government risks becoming unpopular for overtaxing poor Kenyans.

Kutuny said no government remains popular when it targets the downtrodden mwananchi as it seeks to finance projects, with some billions pilfered.

ALSO READ: Parliament being used as State House rubberstamp, MP says

“As legislators we have a hard time explaining ourselves to the people who look up to us for assistance. Kenyans are suffering already because of hard economic times and the last thing they need is an additional burden to bear," he said.

The legislator said if the way parliamentarians communicated during the vote on the Finance Bill was anything to go by, it will become hard for the House to pass government business without tight scrutiny.

“If this government wants to succeed, they should go back to the drawing board and seek ways to bring down cost of living. Failure to do so will interfere with its smooth operations,” said Kutuny.