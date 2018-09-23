Protect education from budgets cuts

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 23:06 GMT +3

Proposed budgetary cuts taking away more than Sh2.7 billion from the education docket are cause for major concern. In the new spending measures, Sh1.3 billion will be slashed from the Technical Vocational Educationand Training (TVET) budget.

Another Sh1 billion will be slashed from university education and some Sh490 million chopped fromprimary education.

Now, on many occasions, the Government has reiterated its commitment to middle level training as its major focus and even came up with strategies to admit and keep more students in these colleges.

While prudent use of public resources is the desired ideal, the budget cuts could adversely affect university education as anxiety builds up at the Higher EducationLoans Board (Helb).

Public universities are already reeling in deficits, with most of them running nearly bankrupt. Public schools are yet to receive the last tranche of third term free education funding.

Schools have raised a red flag over the delayed release of capitation fees in an examination period.

KCPE and KCSE exams kick off next month and relative calm is crucial for the 1.7 million candidates.

The Government must do all it takes to cushion schools and colleges against the harsh economic times.

