How Governor Obado’s aides led detectives to his arrest

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

A statement by one of Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s aides assisted detectives to break the deadlock that led them to arrest him over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Although detectives say phone records show the governor communicated with some of those arrested before him at around the same time Sharon went missing, the police were under pressure to conclude the case that was nearly going cold.

Casper Otieno who runs errands for the governor presented himself to the police on Tuesday after a Toyota Fielder he drives was identified as having been used in the kidnap two weeks ago. The governor’s other assistant, Michael Oyamo, has been in custody since September 2 and has already been charged with Sharon’s murder.

What was remaining was to determine whether the two assistants to the governor together with three others in custody acted on their own or there were other people involved. It is said the police tried to convince them to confess and get a lesser charge in return.

This will be seen in the coming week as it has not yet been determined whether to compile the six suspects into one case or charge them separately. Oyamo and former Kanyadoto MCA Lawrence Mula have already been charged with the murder.

Among the options being considered is to charge those who have cooperated with a lesser offence of conspiracy to commit murder and turn them into state witnesses against the rest.

Food from outside

For the second day yesterday, Obado was forced to do without the trappings that come with his position as he shared space with common folk and ate government provided food in a cell at the Gigiri Police Station.

With instructions from above forbidding him from receiving food from outside, he experienced first-hand how it feels to be a guest of the state, drinking watery tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast and having supper at 3pm. Gigiri police station where the governor is being held.

The police station has also been instructed not to allow anyone to visit the governor apart from his immediate family and lawyers. However, due to his VIP status, a source at the police station confided in the Sunday Standard that he was provided with a blanket and a mattress to sleep on but that is as far as his comforts could go.

His wife Hellen and two children arrived at the police station shortly after 12pm and were allowed to see him in the presence of detectives. It was a low for the governor who just a few days ago had paraded his family in front of cameras and asked the police to do speedy investigations.

Earlier on, there were rumours that the governor had fallen ill at the police station but Gigiri OCPD Richard Mwangi allayed the fears.

“Let it be known that Obado is in good health. I can give you an assurance he’s in good health,” said Mwangi.

“I can confirm verbally that Mheshimiwa, the prisoner in our custody is here, well and in good health. He however says it is true that life in a police cell is difficult.”

The police boss insisted they were treating the governor like they would any other suspect and he was not being given any VIP treatment.

“We are not giving him any preferential treatment different from other prisoners. He is in custody and all prisoners here are treated equally,” said Mwangi. Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s aide Caspal Obiero (right) and bodyguard Elvis Omondi at the Kisii law courts on Wednesday.

The governor’s arrest came just a day after DNA analysis showed that the seven-month-old baby Sharon was carrying was indeed his.

The Toyota Fielder used to abduct Sharon and Nation Media journalist Barrack Oduor has been brought to Nairobi for forensic analysis. The car is being held at the DCI headquarters.