Paying tax is a duty for all, but let the money benefit all Kenyans

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he signed into law the Finance Bill 2018.

The acrimonious passage of the Finance Bill, 2018 in the National Assembly and the subsequent assent by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday has left a sour taste in the mouth of Kenyans who may feel that the Government is overtaxing them.

ALSO READ: Raila’s support of VAT hands him share of blame in Jubilee blunders

The Finance Act does not spare any one, including poor families from Mandera to Busia and from Lamu to Turkana. It is the latest most unpopular decision by the Jubilee regime.

If the Government really cares for the mwananchi, it must have been a difficult decision for the President to train his tax bracket to all, including the most vulnerable. The President might have had good intentions. However, the target and execution of the matter could be a bane for his administration.

As he serves his last term and with less than four years to go, the President has laid down the road map to improving the living standards of Kenyans through the Big Four Agenda. Ambitious and practical, his decisions through the Finance Act could almost alter the road to his quest.

An increase in fuel costs directly impacts on the Big Four, from the upward cost of manufacturing, housing, to the prices of diesel that will impact negatively on food production and distribution.

Mr President, even if Kenyans were to understand the need to pay more taxes, the most painful thing they are yet to fathom is the sheer wastage in government. Kenyans stopped getting overly worried about scandals running into millions of shillings, because under the Jubilee regime, scandals run into billions.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Mr President, Kenyans do not understand why we have several parastatals and government agencies still in operation gobbling billions of shillings when a report of the task force you instituted recommended that several of them be merged for fiscal prudence.

Your Excellency, rampant corruption and shameless wastage must be tamed. Only then will Kenyans understand why they must dig deeper into their pockets.

For now, though, they remain with their tenacity. The countrymen are hungry and angry. They are watching your government with keen interest. Your legacy is hinged on improving their living standards.

ALSO READ: MPs open defiance to Uhuru and Raila signals simmering political rebellion