It is time to wrestle the dialogue agenda away from the politician

When there is widespread suspicion or scepticism about institutions of authority, it is almost always reflected in the way the media reports on their activities.

This was most recently illustrated in the manner media houses homed in on the new police uniform and gave scant attention to details of the reform package which if supported and implemented can improve security and services.

However, when cynicism about police ability to change and deliver is so prevalent, it is easy to find fault and dismiss the whole package on the basis of a poorly designed uniform. A classic case of throwing the baby out of the bathwater.

There is little doubt that there is a legitimacy crisis about the police service. But that legitimacy crisis extends to most other public institutions right now. No wonder then that citizens are cynical and complaining has become the national pastime.

Regretfully, the media feeds and survives on this negativity. Their role of course is to not just educate and entertain but also challenge and speak the truth to power.

But in their smugness and comfort, they have frequently become judge, jury and executioner on most matters. That is confirmed by what is reported and omitted.

This point is best illustrated by the scant attention given to the National Dialogue Conference (NDC1) held for three days last week in Ufungamano House. The conveners may have been religious leaders, but the 600 delegates that attended came from civil society, trade unions, women leaders, youth, business and those with disabilities.

The one sector absent was the political class and that was probably a deliberate move by the organisers. The fact that in their preamble the Dialogue Reference Group (DRG) said, ‘dialogue is needed to address the political and governance crisis in Kenya’ said it all.

This was not a forum to popularise the handshake nor was it in the mood for praising the inactive Building Bridges Initiative. It was instead a wakeup call for both groups and a warning that the political class and their elders cannot be entrusted to lead the dialogue process that is so critical for the welfare of the country.

Maybe the absence of politicians explains the scarcity of media houses in attendance. He who pays the piper calls the tune. Still, the delegates enthusiastically tackled most of the troubling issues and agreed on proposals that were radical, controversial and progressive.

They wanted the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum not reduced but scrapped completely and instead reduce wastage, theft and the public wage bill. How many MPs were willing to support that stand? The group not only called for suspension of Nairobi to Mombasa Highway project but the SGR from Naivasha to Malaba as well. How can we be sourcing loans for these extravagant projects when the country cannot even feed itself?

Declaring corruption a national disaster, they stated that religious institutions should not accept public donations from politicians given with a fanfare. The public should hold these men of the cloth to task over the same.

They reckoned that it was time to do an audit of devolution and the Constitution. The delegates were hugely supportive of devolution and proposed that a minimum of 30 per cent of the national budget should be divided among the 47 counties.

Another long overdue audit of the 2017 General Election was demanded if we are to retain any confidence in the electoral system.

There was widespread condemnation of enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings that have left Mombasa a war zone as police and gangs battle it out while innocent wananchi get wiped out in the crossfire. Their proposals on police reform were mostly based on Civil Society’s Working Group on Security and many of them were interestingly enough part of the police reform package that was presented by Mr Kenyatta the following day.

This is just a taste of the many proposals that NDC1 proposed and they intend to have nationwide county forums on the same. It is an audacious undertaking but if led with integrity, professionalism, inclusivity and boldness, it can wrestle the dialogue agenda away from the political elites and give it back to Wanjiku.

Could this be the beginning of Ufungamano II?

