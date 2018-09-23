Magistrate’s daughter laid to rest in Uasin Gishu County

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3

Resident Magistrate of Githongo Law Court Carolyne Kemei (centre), is consoled by Father John Kiplimo during the burial of her daughter Marybel Mankor Kapolon at Murgusi village-Turbo Constituency in Uasin Gishu County yesterday. [Peter Ochieng’, Standard]

Somber mood engulfed Kuriot village in Uasin Gishu County as the late Maribel the daughter of Githongo Law courts Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Kemei.

Villagers teamed up with friends and mourners from Meru County where the magistrate works in the sendoff ceremony of the girl whose life was abruptly cut short when by unknown assailants who kidnapped and brutally murdered her.

The teary mother mourned her nine year old whose body was previously retrieved from Gitoro forest in Meru County.

She described her deceased daughter as jovial, bubbly and very social to all who interacted with her.

“When my daughter disappeared, I hated everyone. I did not know what I could do and when I finally received news that her body had been found in the forest, I was shattered. As painful as it is, I have to release you to be with your maker." said the mother who was held by her relatives as she gave her tributes.

She added: “The very first time I held you on my bosom, your warmth reverberated through every strand of my hair whooping through the insole to my toes. Your smile melted even the hardest emotions. Your laughter infectious and above all you turned out to be a God-fearing girl”

The mother further said she had left everything to God noting that authorities should speed up investigations into her untimely death.

Her brother Brian described her as a jovial angel who helped break the boredom.

"I will miss the moments we had together. I thank God for the time we spent together. You are so blessed that you carried out your duty early enough," said Brian.

Her classmates who schooled with her at Consolata primary school in class four in Meru county described her as a true friend with a generous heart.

"We never got a chance to say goodbye. Maribel was always there when you needed her help especially in handwriting. She was our able goalkeeper in football and in athletics, she was our champion." Said one of the representatives.

Maribe is said to have been dropped by a school bus and was walking to her home with her friends when a stranger called her by her name according to witnesses.

The girl rushed to the car of the stranger leaving the other children who walked away and was not seen since then.

It was not until September 15 evening when police were called and informed of a decomposing body of the girl that had been spotted in a forest in the area. Officers who arrived at the scene said she had one shoe and the body had decomposed.