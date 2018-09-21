President Uhuru’s message to Kenyans on International Day of Peace

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 16:33, Updated September 21st 2018 at 16:42 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta(Courtesy)

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in celebrating the International Day of Peace as he reminded them of the value of living in a country that values peace and unity.

“In the past half century, we have forged a national ethos founded on a powerful commitment to peace that has sustained us in times of discord and conflict. That spirit has also allowed us to export peace as a champion for peace-building and conflict resolution in a fragile region too often afflicted by war,” read the statement.

He reminded Kenyans of the Westgate Mall attack that took place five years ago on the September 21, 2013. President Uhuru added that the memory of all those who lost their lives will be forever engraved in our minds.

The attack resulted in a total of 71 deaths which included 62 civilians, five Kenyan soldiers, and four attackers.

President Uhuru also noted that the war against terrorism is ongoing and the Government will not rest until perpetrators of Westgate Mall attack meet the full impact of justice.

“It is a war that we shall not let up, until the day that extremists understand that attacking Kenya is futile for their cause shall never dent the shining destiny of a free and proud people,” President Uhuru’s statement read.

President Uhuru ended the statement by calling upon Kenyans to embrace diversity and uphold peace.

“We have a precious legacy to strengthen and hand to our children: a peaceful, prosperous and just country, united in defence of all those who call her home” concluded the statement.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the World on September 21. It is a day dedicated to strengthening ideals of peace among nations and people.