Governor Obado to be charged with murder Monday

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 16:18, Updated September 21st 2018 at 16:50 GMT +3

Murder charges: Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will be charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, his lawyer Cliff Ombeta has confirmed.

Obado was on Friday detained for two days after being grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi.

Sharon's mysterious trip to Tanzania before her murder

"Something had to give in," the lawyer told reporters, blaming the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions of giving in to public pressure.

He said Sharon was murdered viciously and the governor couldn't have done it considering they were lovers.

The police have linked Obado to the murder of the seven-month-pregnant Rongo University medical statistics student after DNA analysis revealed he was the father of the unborn baby. The foetus died after the mother was stabbed in the abdomen with the blow tearing through it.

On September 11, 2018, Governor Obado alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and journalist Barrack Oduor were questioned by the DCI detectives for the first time since Sharon’s brutal murder.

Obado joins five other suspects including his personal assistant Oyamo, bodyguard Elvis Omondi and a clerk in the county Caspal Obiero who are in police custody over the brutal murder and abduction of Barrack Oduor.

