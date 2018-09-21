survey
International Day of Peace: President Uhuru's Message to Kenyans Next Story
29-year-old woman murdered in Kilimani, Nairobi Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Governor Obado to be charged with murder Monday

By Grace Gichuhi | Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 16:18, Updated September 21st 2018 at 16:50 GMT +3
 Murder charges: Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will be charged  with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, his lawyer Cliff Ombeta  has confirmed.

Obado was on Friday detained for two days after being grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Sharon's mysterious trip to Tanzania before her murder

"Something had to give in," the lawyer told reporters, blaming the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director  of Public Prosecutions of giving in to public pressure.

He said Sharon was murdered viciously and the governor couldn't have done it considering they were lovers.

The police have linked Obado to the murder of  the seven-month-pregnant  Rongo University medical statistics student after DNA analysis revealed he was the father of the unborn baby. The foetus died  after the mother was stabbed in the abdomen with the blow tearing through it.

On September 11, 2018, Governor Obado alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and journalist Barrack Oduor were questioned by the DCI detectives for the first time since Sharon’s brutal murder.

Obado joins five other suspects including his personal assistant Oyamo, bodyguard Elvis Omondi and a clerk in the county Caspal Obiero who are in police custody over the brutal murder and abduction of Barrack Oduor.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Okoth Obado
Migori
Sharon Otieno

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sharon's mysterious trip to Tanzania before her murder

Sharon's mysterious trip to Tanzania before her murder

Obado's bodyguard held as police close in on Sharon's killers

Obado's bodyguard held as police close in on Sharon's killers

Obado’s aide detained over Sharon Otieno’s murder

Obado’s aide detained over Sharon Otieno’s murder

Police question one more Obado aide over Sharon Otieno's murder

Police question one more Obado aide over Sharon Otieno's murder

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited