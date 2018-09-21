Girl who was gang-raped in Busia flees to Uganda out of fear

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 15:38, Updated September 21st 2018 at 15:48 GMT +3

Nineteen year old girl who was gang raped last Sunday in Busia now says her life is in danger. The girl narrated how she has been threatened by people well known to her.

The matter has been reported to Busia Police Station and booked in the Occurrence Book as 22/20/09/2018.

The two men Hassan Orome 36 and Micah Oyamo 29, who allegedly assaulted her sexually were arraigned in court on Monday but pleaded not guilty.

They were unable to raise the bond and court directed they be taken to remand at the Korinda GK Prison.

The girl said she was waylaid to a house of the suspects in Bulanda on Sunday night as she was going home from a funeral that was within their neighborhood.

Medical report presented to court showed that she was raped.

Since the suspects were arraigned in court on Monday, the victim has been receiving threats from members of the outlawed gang of Bulanda boys.

On Wednesday, the girl said she was abducted by one of the gang members and taken to Sofia slums along the Kenya-Uganda border where she was tortured and later released on condition that she goes to police and ask to withdraw the case.

“They told me to either withdraw the case or they will kill me and nothing police can do to them since jail is their second home,” she said.

The girl has fled her home in Bulanda for fear of her life and she is now staying with a friend in Uganda.

“My life is in danger and my sister has also been threatened. They are telling us to leave Busia or our heads will be found in a thicket,” she said.

The victim's sister who the victim stayed with said she has been receiving calls from unknown people warning her of dire consequences if the case is not withdrawn.

“They came to my house and searched everywhere for my younger sister but they did not find her, police must act as soon as possible to avert anything worse from happening,” said Omwanje.

Busia police station OCPD Masai Makau said they have taken up the matter and action will be taken against those behind the threats.

“We have received complaint from the girl and action will be taken. Anybody who will be found to have been issuing threats will be face full force of the law,” said Makau.?