Senate team on maize crisis begins regional tour

A team of senators has started visiting maize-growing regions to look into challenges facing farmers.

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Maize Crisis chaired by Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), who is deputised by Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), is expected to visit Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia and Nandi counties between September 21 and September 30.

On Saturday morning, the committee will meet Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and later hold a public hearing.

They will hold a public hearing in Bungoma County in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the committee will be at the Malaba border, where they are expected to meet customs officials and tour the border point.

On Friday, the committee is expected to meet with Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago.

They will then visit the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in Eldoret and be in Nandi County for a public hearing in the afternoon.

The committee was established on August 8 to probe the maize situation in the country.

The team was formed following a maize shortage blamed on high production costs, effects of climate change and poor management of strategic grain reserves.

According to Prof Kamar, farmers were questioning the efficiency and capacity of NCPB.

