NLC revokes titles in war on grabbing

Thousands of title deeds have been revoked all over the country.

In a special Gazette notice published on July 17, 2017, the National Land Commission (NLC) wants land that was illegally acquired returned to the Government.

The commission ordered 152 title deeds in Karura Forest, Nairobi County, which has for years been illegally excised for development, revoked and returned to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), as per the law contained in the proclamation No 44 of 1932.

Some of biggest casualties are in Karura are Prestige Properties Ltd which owns LR No 209/1269, three properties registered under 209/12697/3, 209/12697 and 209/12697/5.

Another big land owner in the forest whose titles have been revoked is Agm Properties Ltd. NLC also ordered the revocation of 25 title deeds in Karura held by Saaster Land Holdings.

Also to lose property in Karura is Meghji Shah and Sons Ltd, which has 15 titles deeds. Another casualty is the Kenya National Academy of Sciences, which is said to have irregularly bought land from Stonemore Investment Ltd.

Kimathi Welfare Association will lose 16 title deeds of the original parcel L.R209/7383. The land has been ordered be returned to the Nairobi County government to hold in trust for residents of Kimathi Estate for public use.

Fedha Estate Residents Association and Tassia Coffee Estate Ltd, owning block 97/1736, will have their title revoked and returned to the county government to hold on behalf of the residents as an open space for recreation.

Titles revoked

Former Kasarani MP John Njoroge, Mwiki Welfare Association, Umagara Wiyonere Company Ltd and Mwana Mukia Company have also had their titles revoked.

The owners of LR 209/10825, LR 9042/607/601/163 and block 82 in Embakasi have had their title deeds revoked while 42 titled deeds in block 97 in Fedha Estate and 50 title deeds of LR 12797 should have their documents regularised and surrender seven metres of their land for a transport corridor.

Others in Embakasi, Manyanja Road, who sit on LR 82/4286 and LR 8866/7/8/9 have also to surrender seven metres for a road reserve.

In Woodley Estate in Nairobi, 102 title owners also lost land registered under LR No 209. The land has to be reverted to the county government.

A total of 136 owners of Nairobi LR No 209 and block 72 have their title deeds revoked and returned to the Kenya National Highways Authority.

Illegally alienating

In Kiambu, 95 people who lost their property are title owners of block 2, 7 and 9. NLC accused them of illegally alienating Government land.

Many title deeds in Juja, Ruiru township, Limuru and Thika have been revoked because the land was meant for public utility.

Former Cabinet minister Moses Mudavadi is among those said to have illegally acquired pieces of land in Kakamega Municipality Block III.

Others who bought land in the block are Paul Olando and Edith Olando, Henry Malova, Reuben Kariuki, John Katumanga, Kakamega Primary School, Yako Supermarket, Dickson Teyie, Kakamega Dairy Cooperative Society, Kito Pharmaceuticals, Robert Mudogo and Gumaka Investment Ltd.

The commission has recommended that the title deeds be revoked and the land returned to the county government and Kakamega Golf Club.

Most owners of L.R. Block 23/521 in Nakuru municipality will lose their property to the county government to hold it in trust for the residents.