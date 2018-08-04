Former West Mugirango MP Henry Obwocha is dead

| Published Sat, August 4th 2018 at 09:27, Updated August 4th 2018 at 09:42 GMT +3

Ex-Minister Henry Obwocha. He was until his death the Privatisation Commission chair. [File, Standard]

Ex-West Mugirango Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister Henry Obwocha has died.

His family said he collapsed in his Nairobi home on Friday and was pronounced dead in hospital.

He had just returned from a funeral of his sister-in-law in Nyamira.

The veteran legislator served as the West Mugirango MP between 1992 and 2007.

He was the Planning and National Development Minister in the Narc Government.

He acted as Minister for Energy in 2006 and had a brief a stint as Assistant Minister for Finance.

According to his Profile at Privatisation Commission, where until his death he was the chairman, Obwocha is the founder member of KCA University (formerly Kenya College of Accountancy).

It adds that he was a member of the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) which drafted Kenya's Vision 2030.

Raila Odinga described him as dedicated public servant of high integrity.

“I have learnt of the passing of Hon. Henry Obwocha. My very sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, the people of Mugirango whom he served with dedication as MP and the Abagusii community in general,” the NASA leader posted on Twitter

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised Obwocha as a distinguished long serving public servant, lawmaker and accountant whose service to the nation will be greatly missed.

“May God the Almighty grant his family, friends and indeed all Kenyans the grace to bear the loss of our beloved brother,” he said.