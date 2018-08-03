survey
Police imposter slapped with 19 charges Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Court overturns 20-year jail sentence for Faisal Mohamed convicted for ivory traficking

By Joackim Bwana | Published Fri, August 3rd 2018 at 21:05, Updated August 3rd 2018 at 21:40 GMT +3
Feisal Mohamed (right) shares a word with his lawyer Taib Ali Taib at the Mombasa High Court. (Kelvin Karani, Standard)

The High Court in Mombasa has set free Feisal Mohammed who was sentenced to 20 years in jail by the magistrate’s court for being in possession of elephant tusks worth Sh44 million. 

Feisal was charged alongside Abdulhalim Sadiq, Ghalib Sadiq Kara, Abdulmajeed Ibrahim and Parveez Noor Mohamed who were later acquitted for lack of evidence.

ALSO READ: Shocking court verdict: Three villages belong to an individual

Yesterday, Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony quashed the sentence by Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache on July 21, 2016, on grounds that Feisal had been convicted based on a law that had been repealed. 

“The set out sentence in the new Constitution for possession of wildlife trophies as spelt out in the Constitution is Sh1 million with a one-year jail sentence. And the accused has already served four years in prison,” said Chepkwony.

Feisal who was  put on the international list of most wanted trophy traffickers has already served five years since his arrest in 2015.

He was charged alongside five others with dealing and being in possession of 2,152kg of ivory in Mombasa on July 22, 2016. 

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“I have considered the submissions by both parties and I have satisfied myself that the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt and that the appellant’s conviction was unconstitutional. I therefore proceed to quash the sentence,” said the judge.

In her judgment, the magistrate described the trial as extraordinary involving a grave crime. She declared a stringent sentence is necessary to “bring this mess [poaching] to and end” and save the elephant.

“Action such as this action by persons like the accused who are depleting our resources cannot be looked down upon because over 174 elephants were killed,” said Mochache.

 

ALSO READ: State to pay Uganda, Rwandese firms Sh6.3b in poll violence claim

RELATED TOPICS:
High Court
Feisal Mohammed
ivory trafficking

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya to pay Sh6.3b for goods destroyed in 2007 election violence

Kenya to pay Sh6.3b for goods destroyed in 2007 election violence

Shisha ban is here to stay- court

Shisha ban is here to stay- court

DPP loses bid to stop death penalty appeal

DPP loses bid to stop death penalty appeal

Fresh rules in place for graft cases

Fresh rules in place for graft cases

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited