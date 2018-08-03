MPs shoot down petition seeking to block Ruto's presidential contest

| Published Fri, August 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3

Parliament yesterday rejected a petition seeking to bar Deputy President William Ruto from vying for the presidency in 2022.

Through area MP Fred Ouda, Kisumu Central residents had also sought to block deputy governors who have served two terms from gunning for the governor's seat in subsequent elections.

The petitioners argued that the term of the president and his deputy was one and the same.

“The election of the president and his deputy are intertwined. They both derive their authority directly from the electorate and as such they are only eligible to hold the office of the presidency for a maximum of two five-year terms,” read the petition.

"The individual is barred by the Constitution from vying or occupying the position of president or the position of DP for any further term. The two is one ticket. The purposive interpretation of the Constitution will therefore lead to no other conclusion than the DP position is elective,” stated the petitioners.

Under the same argument, the petitioners insisted that the governor and his deputy were one inseparable unit.

Dead on arrival

However, the petition was pronounced dead on arrival after members rejected the request to commit it to the committee chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo despite Speaker Justin Muturi’s efforts to have it heard.

The MPs, led by Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba South), poked holes into the legality of the petition, saying it was misplaced.

“He is trying to say the DP will not contest in 2022. This is a wild dream. Ruto will be on the ballot in 2022. This House should not be used for such matters,” said Mr Duale.

“We have important things to do. They tried to introduce age limits to bar Raila Odinga from contesting now they are on Ruto.”

Mr Mbadi said that although the petition was constitutional, it did not have the blessings of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

"ODM is not scared of anyone. Ouda is working on his own,” said Mbadi.