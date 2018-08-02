Haji task force gives Raila, Uhuru report, schedule corruption event next week

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3

Former Prime minister Raila Odinga meets Adams Oloo and Yusuf Haji during a briefing on the Handshake committe progress in Nairobi on 1st August, 2018. [Photo: Standard]

Opposition chief Raila Odinga yesterday received a brief on the work of the task force on building bridges in implementing the nine-point agenda.

Raila met with the task force's chairman, Yusuf Haji, and and his deputy, Adams Oloo, at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

The two presented a draft work schedule and told the Opposition leader that they had completed the interpretation of the terms of reference of their assignment.

In the report, the team has named the issue of corruption and planned a two-day conference next week at Bomas of Kenya to discuss it.

The conference, to be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, will be held on August 6 and 8.

"We are organising a national convention that will give Kenyans an opportunity to share their thoughts on corruption and ways of addressing the same,” said Senator Haji.

Each county

The conference, to be attended by 15 people from each county, will bring on board top Government officials, sectorial stakeholders, the business community, unions, the clergy and civil society.

Those privy to the meeting confirmed that Raila had said he was impressed by the team's progress and urged it to fast-track the implementation of the nine-point agenda.

President Kenyatta, who is out of Nairobi, was said to have received a similar brief.

The Uhuru-Raila 14-member initiative was formed in March after the now famous handshake.

The other member of the team are Agnes Kavindu, Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, John Seii, Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Morompi ole Ronkai, Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Zecheus Okoth and is expected to promote lasting peace and unity in the country.

Lawyer Paul Mwangi and Martin Kimani are joint secretaries and spokespersons of the task force.

The presentation of the report to the two leaders comes after reports that they met in Mombasa last week.

Sources said that delays in getting money from the National Treasury was holding back committee activities, five weeks after the team was gazetted.

