Zimbabwe soldiers clash with opposition supporters as ruling party wins majority

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 07:38 GMT +3

Automatic gunfire crackled in the streets of Zimbabwe’s capital on Wednesday as soldiers stepped in to disperse protesters who clashed with police after the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the country’s election.

ALSO READ: Chaos in Zimbabwe’s post-Mugabe election

At least one person was shot dead by the soldiers near a bus rank, witnesses at the scene told a Reuters photographer.

European Union observers questioned the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary poll, Zimbabwe’s first since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following a de facto coup in November after nearly 40 years in power.

The observers expressed concern about delays in releasing the results of the presidential contest.

The leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Nelson Chamisa, said on Twitter he had won the “popular vote” in Monday’s election, in which he challenged Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Mnangagwa also took to Twitter, calling for calm and urging patience before the results were announced.

Opposition supporters burned tyres in the center of Harare, blocking some streets and engaging in running battles with police who fired water cannon to disperse the protesters.

Soldiers then arrived at the scene, jumping out of several armored personnel carriers. Gunfire was heard and an army helicopter flew in the skies above Harare, witnesses said.

ALSO READ: ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament: poll body

The electoral commission had said it would start announcing results for the presidential race from 10.30 GMT but election officials said they would announce the results from Thursday.

“I was making a peaceful protest. I was beaten by soldiers,” Norest Kemvo, who had gashes to his face and right hand.

“This is our government. This is exactly why we wanted change. They are stealing our election.”

Another protester, Colbert Mugwenhi said: “We had no weapons. Why is the army here beating us? shooting us? This is not an election it is a disgrace on our country.”

A Reuters witness saw soldiers with sticks beat two people and counted at least five trucks full of soldiers.

“We are tired of them stealing our votes. This time we will not allow it, we will fight,” said one protester who wore a red MDC beret in central Harare.

ALSO READ: EU to report on Zimbabwe election as country awaits results