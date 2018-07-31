Dr Leakey to blame for Rhino deaths, says CS Balala as he defends self

| Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 18:50, Updated July 31st 2018 at 19:12 GMT +3

Environment CS Najib Balala when he appeared before the National Assembly Environment and Natural Resources Committee on the death of Rhinos in the Tsavo National Park. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala now claims that former Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) board is to blame for the recent deaths of ten black rhinos.

The CS while appearing before a parliamentary committee today, sensationally linked the ex-board chair Richard Leakey to deaths that occurred as a result of the disastrous translocation by KWS to Tsavo East National Park.

ALSO READ: Another rhino killed in Nakuru

Balala told members of the National Assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee that Leakey conspired with some KWS staff to sabotage the relocation process so as to paint the organization and the ministry in bad light.

According to the Tourism CS, bad blood between him and the veteran conservationist started after he declined to lobby that he be re-appointed as the KWS board chair following the expiry of his term in April.

“Top KWS officials were held hostage by the former board which resulted in the current disorganization. The ex-Chair (Dr Leakey) presided over the systematic weakening of the service, which is the cause of the current issue we having,” he said.

Balala explained to the Kareke Mbiuki (Maara)-led committee that there was no proper check of Tsavo East Park by conservation officers, noting that the rhinos died of salt poisoning after drinking highly saline water in their new surroundings and infections.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“The KWS director general had pressure to conduct the translocation process. The salinity level in the water the rhinos drank the 400 times higher than what is optimal and no animal could survive,” explained Balala.

Last week, Dr Leakey blamed the deaths of the ten wildlife on the lack of informed decisions by a functional board. He noted that the previous board's term ended on April 17 but a new one is yet to be formed.

“Without the board, there was no one to oversight the translocation of the rhinos,” said Leakey in a press statement, adding that during his tenure, the board he led averted a similar tragedy three times, over environmental conditions that were unfavourable for the rhinos.

On Tuesday, CS Balala fought claims by committee members that he should be held accountable for the deaths, noting that he was only called to launch the translocation exercise and was not involved in the process.

ALSO READ: End of Joho-Balala rivalry?

MPs Hilary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Charity Chepkwonyn (Molo) and Rose Buyu (Kisumu County) said there was no way the CS will escape responsibility, emphasizing that KWS falls under his docket.

“Even a layman knows that during the translocation, the animals were going to be dehydrated hence needed water to drink. As a CS you should have checked the kind of water available for them,” Mr Kosgei said.

In response Balala defended himself, pointing out that he does not have the technical capacity to determine the salinity of water safe for the Rhinos and the conditions in the park.

He directed the blame to conservation officers for failing to offer proper advice.

Mr Mbiuki said the committee will invite Dr Leakey to shed light on the claims made by the Tourism CS.

The committee will also grill six senior KWS officers who were in charge of the relocation that were suspended by the minister following the deaths of the rhinos.

The officers are Dr Samwel Kasiki (Deputy Director Bio-diversity and Chief Scientist), Dr Francis Gakuya (Head of Veterinary and Capture Services), Dr Mohamed Omar (Head of Ecology).

ALSO READ: Insiders reveal rhinos were killed to ‘prove a point’

Others are Dr Isaac Leekolol, (Senior Veterinary), Fredrick Lala (Tsavo East senior scientist) and Felix Mwangagi (senior warden).

The CS also abolished the post of Chief Operating Officer currently held by Nehemiah Rotich and that of advisor held by Mark Jenkins.