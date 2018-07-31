survey
Zimbabwe electoral body says vote was fair; 1st results due from 3pm

By Reuters | Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 14:37, Updated July 31st 2018 at 14:39 GMT +3
People cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018.

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission said on Tuesday there was no rigging or cheating in the first national election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decade rule.

ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces and the first results would be announced from 3 p.m. (1300).

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors. Final results are due by Aug. 4.

RELATED TOPICS:
Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe
Priscilla Chigumba
nelson chamisa
emmerson mnangagwa

