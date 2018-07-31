Double murder leaves five orphaned

| Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 30th 2018 at 20:02 GMT +3

Mr and Mrs Willy Sang who were murdered in cold blood last Saturday. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

In summary Couple to be laid to rest tomorrow at Leldet village in Kipkelion West Constituency

Killers thought to have used blunt object to inflict fatal injuries on their heads.

When 50-year-old Willy Sang, a teacher at Cheborgei Boys High School, arrived home from work one Friday evening, he looked forward to a relaxing weekend with family.

That was not to be. Sang and his wife Eveline, a 42-year-old housewife, would hours later be murdered inside their three-bedroom brick house in Chesingoro, Bureti.

ALSO READ: Buru Buru wife murderer convicted

The killers are thought to have used a blunt object or more to inflict fatal injuries on the heads of Sang and his wife. They left behind five children.

By the time The Standard got to the crime scene, the Litein police had moved the bodies to Kapkatet hospital mortuary.

But the horror meted out to the couple was literally written all over their bedroom. Blood was splattered on the wall, with a lot of it soaking the bedding on the bed where the couple was apparently killed.

The two will be laid to rest tomorrow, their graves sitting side by side, at Leldet village in Kipkelion West.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Grace Milgo, a neighbour to the Sangs, said they did not hear any commotion as the husband and wife were being killed.

“It was only in the morning when we heard distress calls, and when we rushed to the homestead, one of the guests we found there said after their hosts failed to wake up in time for breakfast they decided to enter the bedroom, only to find their lifeless bodies,” she said.

Sang’s daughter, Mercy Chemutai, who was miles away sitting her second-year and last examination at Baringo’s Moi Teachers Training College earlier that week, described the killing of her parents as devastating.

She said the killing of her parents had ruined her future as well as that of her four younger siblings.

ALSO READ: Man hangs self after killing wife

“I dearly loved both my parents, and now that they are gone, I’m left asking myself why the killers were so heartless that they could not even spare one of them to help up navigate through life,” said Chemutai, 21.

She said she was at a loss. “How will I raise my younger siblings? Whoever murdered my parents should know they have punished us. The killers should have even taken all our earthly possessions but allowed our parents to live,” said Chemutai.

The last born in the family, a girl, is only four-years-old.

Chemutai described her parents as polite and loving people who were always ready to open their doors to guests.

Andrew Yagan, an uncle to Sang, described the former teacher and his wife as a loving couple who did not seem to have any issue with anyone.

“Whenever I visited them they were always cheerful and never gave any hint that they were bothered by anything or anyone,” said Mr Yagan.

Ms Milgo said she had met the teacher on Friday morning on his way to school and later his wife, and that they exchanged pleasantries and even shared a piece of boiled maize.

ALSO READ: 11 taxi drivers killed in ambush

“I didn’t know that hours later I wouldn’t see Mr and Mrs Sang again,” she said.

Gained entry

Bureti OCPD Mohammed Ali said the killers gained entry into the Sangs’ house through a window.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the murder suspects gained entry into the house by sawing off the window’s grills,” said Mr Ali.

He said they had arrested two suspects. Only the couple’s youngest child was at home on the fateful night. The girl’s older siblings were in their respective learning institutions.

“We are still conducting investigations and are certain we will get to the bottom of the murders,” said Ali.

Cheborgei High School principal Wilfred Abuya said the teacher never expressed fear for his life and always discharged his duties diligently.

“Sang was a social person,” said Mr Abuya.

ALSO READ: Our son is still waiting for his father, says slain lawyer’s widow