KDF senior officer impostor arrested in Eldoret

By Silah Koskei | Published Mon, July 30th 2018 at 15:51, Updated July 30th 2018 at 17:07 GMT +3

Police in Eldoret are holding a middle -ged man suspected to have been harassing locals and masquerading as a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

The suspect, who is being held at Kapsoya Police Station, is alleged to have printed an identity card bearing the name of a senior military officer and using it to intimidate locals and police officers.

Speaking at his office on Monday, Eldoret East OCPD Richard Omanga confirmed that the suspect has been identifying himself as Benson Makan Boiyo.

“We are still gathering more details before he is taken to court. We have visited his house and we found some documents of people whom he is likely to have been lying to that he is in a position to grant them jobs in the military,” said Mr Omanga.

He observed that the suspect was arrested in Eldoret after he began harassing locals and police officers in the region.

“He was intimidating our officers urging them to arrest another individual while demanding for Sh100,000. In his possession was documents of people seeking jobs, evidence that he must have taken money from them while pretending to give out positions,” he added.

The Standard was told the man was arrested after allegedly obtaining Sh100,000 from two women he had befriended.

The two are said to have reported the matter to police after the suspect insisted that the women should be locked in cells following a disagreement.

 

