Man charged with conspiracy to defraud Senator Gideon Moi

Albert Lesonate at Nakuru law courts on July 30, 2018 when he appeared before Principle Magistrate Liz Gicheha to answer charges of conspiracy to defraud Baringo Senator Gideon Moi of his property worth Sh100 Million. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A middle aged man was today charged in a Nakuru Court with conspiracy to defraud Baringo Senator Gideon Moi of property worth Sh100m.

According to the charge sheet, Albert Kipkosgei Lessonet conspired with others not in court to defraud Senator Moi of his parcel of land measuring 1.338 acres.

The charge sheet says that Kipkosgei purported that green card number one was genuinely entered and signed by unknown land registrar while entry number two of the green card entered and signed by Joseph Mulinge Munguti at Nakuru land registry had transferred the land to him.

He faced another charge of obtaining registration by false pretense. He, the charge reads, on diverse dates in January 2000 at the lands office in Nakuru with intent to defraud, obtained registration of land parcel Nakuru municipality block 17/61 by false pretense.

He also faced two other charges of forgery.

Kipkosgei,the charges further say, on unknown date within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others with intent to defraud Senator Moi of his land, forged a green card entry number three, purporting it to be a genuine green card signed by a land registrar.

He denied all the charges before Nakuru Principal Magistrate Liz Gicheha.

Through lawyer Ochang’ Ajingo he pleaded with the court to release him on reasonable bond term.

“My client is the sole breadwinner of his family and as we speak, there is nobody to take care of his children. I plead with this court to grant him reasonable bond and cash bail terms,” said lawyer Ochang’.

Lawyer Ochang’ said his client was a well-known businessman in Nakuru and had confirmed that he would attend court when needed.

He further told the court that police officers on the date of arrest roughed up his client's five-year-old child.

The prosecution did not object to his application for bond. He was released on Sh5m bond.

Hearing date will be fixed later today.