Ndakaini puzzle: The rain fell and floods came, but left behind a thirsty city

Long lines of empty jerrycans and water tankers criss-crossing city estates are still the order of the day. The heavy rains that caused several rivers and dams to burst a few weeks ago did nothing to remedy the problem of dry taps in many homes.

A spot check in the estates confirms that, indeed, there is no end of the city’s water woes in sight.

In Kahawa Wendani, for example, the empty jerrycans can stretch for more than 100 metres from the tap in one of the apartments

This has become a routine for many residents here. At the nearby Smith Apartments in the same area, water is finally dripping into Jane Wangare’s 20-litre can.

It is around noon and the containers have been in the line all night. The precious liquid came in the morning, but for only 30 minutes. Not many are so lucky.

“I will use this for drinking. If I can get more, then I will not have to buy drinking water this week,” says Ms Wangare.

Just a few metres away from the apartment block is Joseph Mwaura’s water kiosk. He hardly ever lacks water because he has managed to tap into two main lines - one taking water to Kahawa Wendani and the other to Zimmerman.

Water vendors

“When one is on the other is off and vice versa. I sell a 20-litre can for Sh10 to water vendors who then sell the same for Sh30 to residents,” he says.

The vendors charge extra for delivering water to clients on the upper floors.

City residents thought things would change with Governor Mike Sonko’s remarks last month that the ongoing water rationing programme would reduce significantly after water levels at Ndakaini Dam increased.

The governor made the remarks after touring the dam following weeks of heavy rain.

“I am happy to report that we have toured Ndakaini Dam and seen that it is now at 90 per cent capacity. This is good news for the people of Nairobi who have had to bear with rationing when water levels at the dam were low,” said Sonko.

The governor said Mathare, Ngara and Mlango Kubwa among others estates in Eastlands that were getting water for four days would now get water every day of the week. But this was not to be.

Complaints continue to appear on the social media pages for the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) and the county government.

In parts of Zimmerman, most residents said they were still receiving water three times a week despite the governor’s promise. The situation was worse in Githurai, where some residents claimed they had not received water for the last two months.

John Mwangi, a resident and shop owner in Githurai 44, said they depended on rainwater for cooking and drinking, and bought water for other use.

“We don’t have water at all. We last had water in the house more than a week ago but it did not last half an hour. Besides, the pressure was so low that it could not fill a 20-litre jerrycan,” he said.

“When it rains, we all run outside to fetch water in those pipes,” he said, pointing at a rainwater harvest point on an adjacent building.

Other residents are taking more drastic action. Kilimani estate residents have resorted to signing a petition to compel the NCWSC managing director to provide them with water since it is their right.

“We the residents of Kilimani are concerned about the lack of water supply in our homes for months. The situation seems to have gotten worse even after the announcement that the dam is full and water rationing in place will be eased,” said Constant Cap, the Kilimani Project Foundation executive.