Woman loses 3 month old baby to strangers outside hospital

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 23:10 GMT +3

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara at his office. [Kelvin Karani/Standard]

A woman is looking for her three-month-old baby she left with a stranger outside Coast Provincial General Hospital five days ago.

Fatuma Yahya, a common figure outside the hospital, claims she met a woman who introduced herself as Mariam, and who was in the company of two men and a woman. "She claimed she came to see her kin who had undergone a C-section," said Ms Yahya.

Yahya told the four it was past visiting hours and advised them to return the following day. But Mariam offered Sh2,000 if Yahya would show her to Mackinon market to buy her kin's baby clothes, claiming they were unfamiliar with the area. "I left with the two women for the market, but one alighted at Bondeni, leaving me and Mariam to proceed. We bought the clothes and went back to the hospital to give them to the kin, who, apparently, was to be discharged the following day,” Yahya narrated.

Yahya said all through their journey to the market and back Mariam carried her son. She left the child with Mariam and went into the hospital, but found no one waiting to receive the clothes. When she walked out, Mariam and the baby were gone.

Yahya tried to reach Mariam on phone in vain. “I went to Safaricom to help locate the number, but they were unable,” said Yahya, who reported the matter at Central Police Station.

Mombasa police commander Johnston Ipara said Yahya was a beggar outside the hospital's gate, known to many staff members at the facility.

He said police were collaborating with other officers at borders and investigators countrywide to find the child.

“Cases of women being lured by strangers who act friendly then kidnap children at the hospital are common. Women need to be watchful and not leave their children with strangers, no matter what,” said Mr Ipara.

Yahya now says even as the search goes on, her mammary glands are hurting due to accumulated milk.