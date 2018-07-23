Bouncer to serve life in prison for raping his daughter

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 14:20, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 14:23 GMT +3

A former bouncer at a Nanyuki restaurant has been handed a life imprisonment for defiling his six-year-old daughter.

The 33 year old man was sent behind bars by Nanyuki Principal Magistrate Waititu Gichimu after being found guilty of sexually abusing his daughter on diverse dates between January and March 2017 at Asian Quarters Estate in Nanyuki town.

He also faced a second count of indecent assault for which he was also found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison

“Prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to prove that the accused had sexually abused the six-year old girl,” said Magistrate Gichimu.

The court heard how the mother of the Standard One minor used to leave her daughter under the care of her stepfather when she went to work for night shift as a waitress at a local hotel.

The mother found out that her husband defiled the girl repeatedly in the evenings whenever she was away for work.

“I was preparing my daughter for school one day in March 2017 and noticed that she had worn her innerwear improperly. She told me that the father abused her when I was at work,” said the mother.

In her testimony. The girl had told the court that the accused threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

He later went into hiding after the matter was reported to the police but he was arrested six months later.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty to the offences, the magistrate ruled that he was not remorseful of the heinous act and in mitigation, said he had nothing to say about it.