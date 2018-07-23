Highway Secondary School closed indefinitely following dormitory fire

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

Students at Highway Secondary in Nairobi salvage their belongings after fire gutted one of the school's dormitories in the wee hours of Sunday, July 22 2018. Some 31 students and a worker, were injured during the incident and taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment. [David Njaaga/Standard]

The Ministry of Education has closed Highway Secondary School in Nairobi indefinitely after suspected arsonists set a dormitory ablaze yesterday morning.

According to the school administration, unknown individuals attempted to burn a dormitory by setting six mattresses on fire.

Teachers and a group of Muslim students, who were praying in a room next to the dormitory noticed smoke, and were able to contain the fire before it spread.

"Thirty-one students and one worker who were trying to put out the fire, were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital after inhaling smoke but were all discharged except five who are undergoing further care," noted Nairobi Regional Coordinator John Oloochua.

Mr Oloochua said none of them was seriously injured. He also said the dormitory was not extensively damaged.

The students were sent home to allow for repairs as police investigate the incident.

Residents of South B Estate, where the school is located, said they heard a fire alarm a few minutes past 6am.

Parents, who arrived at the school in the morning, accused the management of trying to cover up the incident.

"We do not know anything. The school did not even inform us that a dormitory caught fire. I just heard the news from my neighbour," said Christopher Nzyoka, a parent.

Meanwhile, five Form Two students from Chebuyusi High School who had earlier pleaded guilty to setting the school store on fire, have denied the charges.

The five, who were to be sentenced last Friday, requested the charges be read afresh as they "did not understand" what they were pleading guilty to.

They denied burning the store containing food stuff, assorted equipment and machines all valued at Sh116,309 on July 15.

They were granted Sh80,000 bond with sureties of same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

At the same time, three students from Makhokho Secondary School have formally been charged with the burning of a Sh3.2 million dormitory after spending a week in custody. This is after the police concluded their investigations that saw seven other students, three watchmen and a boarding master discharged.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice David Maraga has cautioned students against burning their schools.

Speaking at Sironga Girls National School in Nyamira County yesterday, Justice Maraga said those found guilty of burning schools would be treated as criminals.

“Records are being digitised and if one is convicted you may have difficulty getting jobs in future since employers would have access to your record,” said Maraga.