Human rights activists asks DPP to investigate Kabazi AP officers

By Kennedy Gachuhi | Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3
Residents storm Kabazi AP Camp in Subukia onfront a plain clothe officer (right) after police officers released a defilement suspect under unclear circumstances on July 20, 2018. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

A human rights organisation has called for investigation into allegations that officers released a suspect accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Nakuru Human Rights Network called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate officers at Kabazi Administration Police (AP) camp in Subukia

The suspect was released last week.

Residents claimed the officers were bribed to ensure the matter did not go to court.

The organisation's Executive Director David Kuria claimed that at least three officers handled the matter unprofessionally, denying justice to a 15-year-old girl.

“We call on Ipoa and the DPP to investigate the conspiracy between the AP officers and the suspect to defeat justice. They established a kangaroo court in the camp which released the suspect knowing very well that defilement is not negotiable outside court,” said Mr Kuria.

Down payment

The suspect, who was arrested last week, is said to have bought his freedom at Sh30, 000 with a down payment of Sh8, 000.

The victim’s mother claimed that she had gone to the camp to follow up on the case when I stumbled on the officers and the suspect negotiating the bribe.

“I was allowed to sit in the meeting where the officers asked the suspect to pay them Sh60, 000. They settled for Sh30, 000 and were handed Sh8, 000. From this the officers gave me Sh3, 000 for my daughter's medication,” she said.

At the AP camp, an officer who was handling the matter sent away journalists and residents seeking answers on the issue, and claimed it was not the first time the girl had been defiled.

The girl said the suspect found her at a barber shop on July 15 and offered to take her home on his motorbike.

The suspect is said to have taken the girl to his house where he locked her up from Sunday evening to Wednesday morning before releasing her and giving her Sh250.

On Wednesday evening, the suspect was arrested in Kabazi by residents who handed him over to the AP camp. By Thursday night, he had been released.

Deputy county commissioner Hirbae Kaduda admitted the matter had been reported to him.

“I raised the matter with senior AP officers to ensure the law takes its course," said Kaduda.

