Isiolo top officials sign annual performance contract

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti prays before being sworn in by Justice Mary Kasango at the Isiolo stadium. [Mose Sammy/Standard]

County government accounting officers have signed performance contracts that will see those who fail to fulfil tough conditions fired.

All the accounting officers, including ministers, their chief officers and directors of departments signed the contracts at a ceremony attended by Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, Abdi Koropu of Isiolo South and County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo on Saturday.

Governor Mohamed Kuti said the contracts would be reviewed every 100 days as he seeks to fulfil his pre-election pledges and win a second term in 2022.

Mr Kuti said he was determined to fulfil the pledges and anyone not aligning themselves with his manifesto would be shown the door.

"Our service charter pledge made prior to last year's elections must be fulfilled."

The governor noted that corruption was thriving in his administration and urged residents to report officers engaging in the vice.

Country treasury

"Some of the officers are asking for bribes in exchange for services. Others, especially at the country treasury, demand to be paid before they can pay contractors. I am also aware that some residents pay more to be served first. This must stop."

Kuti urged contractors to report rogue officers so action could be taken against them.

He asked the investigating agencies to probe officials of the former regime who he said engaged in massive corruption.

An audit revealed that the county exaggerated its payroll, resulting in the loss of millions of shillings between 2013 and 2017.

The report showed that one employee in Job Group L had accumulated Sh55 million in arrears.

"The payroll had since been cleaned up. It is now up to investigating agencies to take action against the culprits," he said.

On July 1 last year, Kuti, who was then the area senator, unveiled an ambitious manifesto that he said would help him realise meaningful development in the region.

Under economic reconstruction, he said he planned to harness opportunities from the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport corridor and Vision 2030 projects.