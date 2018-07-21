Three die after speeding Probox hits culvert

Three people; two men and woman died on the spot after a speeding Probox saloon car lost control and hit a culvert along Matuu-Embu road.
According Kangonde location chief Sebastian Mang'ee the accident occurred at around 10am near Kangonde Hill.
The ill-fated car was heading to Embu general direction from Kanyoonyoo junction.
A fourth male occupant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Matuu level 4 hospital.
Police have arrived at the scene of the accident.