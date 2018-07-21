Wamalwa and Wetang'ula bury the hatchet, preach unity

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 11:02, Updated July 21st 2018 at 11:11 GMT +3

CS Eugene Wamalwa and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula. The two agreed to set aside their differences and work together. [Courtesy]

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang'ula have decided to make peace and solve their political differences.

The two leaders made the declaration on Friday at Mabonga in a meeting that was convened by the Bukusu Council of Elders.

ALSO READ: Father reunited with long-lost daughters

The leaders have said that their political differences would be a thing of the past and they were now focused on forming a united front politically.

Wamalwa said the spirit of handshakes was a trendy affair worldwide and in the country was the main reason they decided to bury the hatchet.

He said it was time that leaders from the community came together and show direction to the community politically.

"We have seen various leaders from across the globe making peace and meeting. From US and North Korea to Ethiopia and Eritrea and even here at home between President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga," he said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Wamalwa said the political differences between the two leaders should now be a thing of the past and forge a way to claim a stake at the national cake.

Wamalwa and Wetang'ula had previously engaged in a war politically from their day in Ford Kenya. The two leaders were engaged in a spirited fight for the control of Ford Kenya leading to a fall out with Wamalwa leaving to form his New Ford Kenya party.

Wamalwa said it was time the leaders from the region came together and made a point politically for them to get a stab at the presidency.

He said those trying to drive wedges between leaders in the region should stop and let leaders perform for the people.

ALSO READ: NASA fights back death claim

"We want to caution those who try to drive wedges between leaders to cause disunity. For us to have a united front for leaders to have a realistic chance at the top," he said.

Wetang'ula said for the community to get recognition from other communities they need to form a united front. He said for the community's leaders to get recognition from their counterparts they needed to show that they were reading from the same script.

"We want to show that we are now properly united. The perceived differences should be a thing of the past and we show our people the way forward," he said.

Wetang'ula said those who were trying to pour cold water on the deal were wrong and should be for the unity deal and give it proper backing.

"When we try to unite they say it is tribal but when others speak with one voice we envy them. We need to change this and focus on the bigger picture," he said.

Other leaders present were MPs Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Dr Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma Women Rep) and Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia Women rep).

Mabonga said for the unity deal to be taken seriously the two leaders needed to embrace all the leaders from the county.

ALSO READ: Man seeks to raise funds in peace mission trek

He said all political leaders from different political divide needed to be brought on board in order for the community to show a united front.

"We need to bring all the leaders to the table from whichever political divide. If we want to be taken seriously we need to show that we can accommodate all leaders," he said.