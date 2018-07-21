Accident leaves 14 pupils, one teacher injured

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 22:20 GMT +3

Olive schools Bus, Narok, that was involved in an accident along Narok-Kaplong highway. 14 pupils of Mpopong Primary and one teacher were injured and rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital for treatment. [Gilbert Kimutai, Standard]

Fourteen pupils and a teacher from Mpopong boarding Primary school in Narok County escaped death narrowly after a bus they were travelling in was involved an accident along Bomet-Sotik Highway.

The pupils who were travelling to Kericho for a tour of tea factories had to cut short their trip due to the mid-morning incident.

The injured pupils were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital by good Samaritans who arrived at the scene of the accidents.

Some of the pupils survived with wounds after they were injured by glasses from broken windows of the bus.

A doctor at Tenwek who spoke to the standard on condition because he is not allow to speak to the media said the pupils were not in any danger.

The doctor said the students had minor injuries and were being treated before being discharged to go back to their school.

“All of them are in very stable condition. Most of them sustained bruises and minor cuts from broken window glasses and there is nothing to worry about,” the doctor added.

The doctor said injured teacher broke his limp and lost several teeth and have to spend time to undergoing treatment

One of the teachers who were travelling with the pupils Mary Dapash said the driver slept while approaching Tarakwa area along the Narok Bomet Highway.

Ms Dapash said the driver lost control of the vehicle and several attempt to stabilize the vehicle failed and saw them landing in a ditch.

“We came safely and I guess due to exhaustion the driver slept and lost control of the bus and landed it on a ditch injuring the pupils,” reveal the teacher.

The driver Joel Kurere however claimed he was avoiding to hit another car which overtook the bus slowed down immediately.

“A saloon car that was travelling in the same direction with us overtook and slowed down and as I was avoiding hitting it I lost control and landed in the ditch,” said the driver.

A remorseful Kurere denied sleeping saying it was unavoidable incident.

Bomet County Police Commandant Naomi Ichami confirmed the incident saying investigation into the incident had begun.

