After TSC changes, teachers should give their best

By Mark Oloo | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3
Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia. [File, Standard]

In what is likely to soothe teachers after years of long-drawn pay disputes, the Teachers Service Commission this week introduced a new system spelling out salary scales for every grade.

Under the improved structure, teachers will benefit from the new Common Establishment Grades scheme, backdated to November 8, 2017, after job evaluations set to be done by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

ALSO READ: Absenteeism, politics and alcoholism linked to poor exam results

The scheme introduces 68 pay grades for teachers in primary, secondary, middle-level colleges and special schools. It also sets out clear career progression paths.

Teachers across the country agree that this new system will come with a rare silver lining. For decades, teachers have been among the lowest paid. But courtesy of the new plan, those entering public service at the lowest grade will earn Sh19, 224, rising to a maximum of Sh27, 195.

We laud efforts the commission to ensure teaching becomes an even more attractive profession.  

We urge teachers to reciprocate TSC’s latest gesture with goodwill. They should double their efforts and ensure they give the taxpayers value for money. We need instant results.  

Teachers shape lives. They could wreck the lives of innocent learners or make them responsible members of society. With proper terms of service now coming their way, we urge them to stay true to the demands of their calling.

Let’s begin seeing better examination grades and less of absenteeism, strikes and witch-hunting. Yes, with better working relations between TSC and teachers, nothing is out of reach.

 

ALSO READ: Teachers’ pay deal execution ongoing - TSC

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Standardmedia.co.ke

RELATED TOPICS:
tsc tutors
teachers service commission
nancy macharia

