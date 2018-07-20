More families to be evicted from the Mau Next Story
Assembly launches probe into illegal hiring Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Two men accused of the murder of CDF official a decade ago found guilty

By Obare Osinde | Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3
Judge Hilary Chemitei ruled that prosecution had proved its case against Nahashon Omondi alias Chief and Kenneth Barasa Luchu. [Courtesy]

A Kitale High Court has found two men guilty of murdering former Saboti Constituency Development Fund (CDF) manager Joshua Nyatuke Orina.

Judge Hilary Chemitei ruled that prosecution had proved its case against Nahashon Omondi alias Chief and Kenneth Barasa Luchu.

ALSO READ: Shock as 72 boda boda riders killed

Omondi and Barasa are accused of murdering Mr Orina on March 19, 2008 at Nzoia Sugar Company's nuclear plantation block 513 in Bungoma East.

Prosecution called 13 witnesses among them Orina’s widow, Jemima Nyamusi.

The two were accused of abducting Orina from Kitale before they murdered him in Bungoma.

During the hearing, Nyamusi told the court how her husband left her at a supermarket in Kitale town to deliver a letter to the then treasurer of Saboti CDF, Isaac Masengeli, but never returned. 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Wife's testimony

The letter concerned some Sh700, 000 imprest that had not been surrendered.

“I called his two mobile phones but they went unanswered and were later switched off,” Nyamusi told the court.

Police used images extracted from an ATM at Equity Bank to link Omondi and Barasa to the killing.

ALSO READ: Form two student kills 81-year-old grandmother

This was after the widow realised that Sh72, 000 had been withdrawn from her late husband’s bank account.

Other evidence produced in the court was a vehicle that they used to carry Orina from Kitale to the scene of crime in Bungoma.

Spent cartridges, a driving license and ATM card found in the car were produced as exhibits.

The judge dismissed the accused persons' defence that their confessions of guilt were a result of being denied food, for days, and a promise by police that they would be treated as witnesses.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Trans Nzoia
murder
CDF
Kitale High Court
Nzoia Sugar Company
crime

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Form two student kills 81-year-old grandmother

Form two student kills 81-year-old grandmother

Soldier in custody over abduction, murder of neighbour

Soldier in custody over abduction, murder of neighbour

Man held after wife is killed

Man held after wife is killed

Officer in varsity student's killing to remain in custody

Officer in varsity student's killing to remain in custody

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited