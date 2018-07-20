We are paying a high price for neglecting girls’ education Previous Story
Nine Kenyan students benefit from Mandela scholarships

By James Wanzala | Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3
The announcement was part of activities to mark the 100th birthday Nelson Mandela.

Nine Kenyans are among 100 students from disadvantaged backgrounds set to benefit from the inaugural Nelson Mandela Centennial Scholarship.

They are Leah Ngari, Gloria Wafula, Joy Wamunyu, Diana Imali, Sharleen Nyakundi, Stacy Kioko, Caroline Kuria, Eric Wamugu and Daisy Mukasa.

The announcement was part of activities to mark the 100th birthday of the former South African president. 

Beneficiaries were picked from 756 applicants from across Africa. They will study at the African Leadership University (ALU) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Each student will receive $8,000 (Sh806,400) annually to cover tuition, airfare and other expenses for the duration of study.

“The best way to honour Mandela is to plant seeds of ethical and committed leadership,” said Graça Machel, Mr Mandela’s widow and chancellor of ALU. 

“The university provides a great setting to inspire a young mind,” added ALU founder Fred Swaniker.

